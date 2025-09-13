Over 500 households have been displaced following a heavy flood that wreaked havoc in Kigo Road Extension, Kaduna North Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the flood, which struck in the early hours of Thursday, swept through homes and forced residents to flee for their safety

One of the victims, Mrs. Khadijatu Jatau, a mother of nine, said she could not salvage anything from her home before the waters submerged her belongings.

“Flood entered my house around 12am on Friday. I could only pick my phone and carry my children. Since then, I have been sleeping outside with them. We don’t have money for a hotel, and we have not eaten since morning,” Mrs Jatau narrated.

Se added that many families, including women and children, now sleep in the open, exposed to harsh weather conditions.

Another victim, Mr. Bankole Sunday, described the situation as “pathetic,” stressing that the disaster has created not only displacement but also security threats.

“To eat is very difficult now. Most of our properties are damaged, and we move our families from one place to another. We need help,” he lamented.

He disclosed that two women were swept away by the raging waters but were later rescued alive.

“Since Thursday, we could not sleep at home. We are killing snakes everywhere, and now thieves are targeting our houses. They come in the night to steal the remaining property,” he added.

Another victim, Mrs. Benedict Anyanwu, expressed frustration, saying she could not save anything from her house.

She said flood destroyed property worth millions of naira of Kigo Road.

The victims, while counting their losses, called on relevant government agencies and humanitarian organisations to urgently provide relief materials, security, and medical support for affected households.