103 Corpses From #EndSARS Crisis Not From Lekki Toll Gate – LASG

The Lagos State government has faulted reports being circulated on the social media space that the 103 corpses picked up from different parts of the State during the #EndSARS violence and approved for mass burial by the state government, were persons killed at Lekki Toll Gate.

The state government in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Olusegun Ogboye, tittled, ‘Re: Mass Burial Of EndSARS Victims Mischief Makers At Work,’ said the report emanated from traducers bent on causing disaffection between the government and people.

The statement reads in part, “The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to some social media publications about a purported mass burial plan for casualties of the 2020 #EndSARS incident.

‘’Peddlers of the news are deliberately misinterpreting and sensationalizing a letter from the Lagos State Government Public Procurement Agency titled: Letter of No Objection – Mass Burial for the 103, the Year 2020 #ENDSARS victims, to misinform the public, stir public sentiment and cause public disaffection against the Lagos State Government.

“It is public knowledge that the year 2020 #EndSARS crisis that snowballed into violence in many parts of Lagos recorded casualties in different areas of the State and NOT from the Lekki Toll Gate as inferred in the mischievous publications.

“For the records, the Lagos State Environmental Health Unit (SEHMU) picked up bodies in the aftermath of #EndSARS violence and community clashes at Fagba, Ketu, Ikorodu, Orile, Ajegunle, Abule-Egba, Ikeja, Ojota, Ekoro, Ogba, Isolo and Ajah areas of Lagos State. There was also a jailbreak at Ikoyi Prison. The 103 casualties mentioned in the document were from these incidents and NOT from Lekki Toll-gate as being alleged. For the avoidance of doubt, nobody was retrieved from the Lekki Toll Gate incident.’’