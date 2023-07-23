BBNaija 8: Whitemoney, Mercy, Kiddwaya, Pere, Angel, 15 Others Return For All-Stars Season

In an unexpected twist, the organisers of Nigeria’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, have returned former participants in the show as Housemates for the latest All-Stars edition, which begun on Sunday night.

The new Housemates had participated in previous editions of the reality TV show.

The first housemate to be unveiled was CeeC – a lawyer by training. She was followed by another former housemate, Kiddwaya.

The third Housemate to be introduced was Doyin, who was followed by Frodd.

Also Housemates include; Uriel, Pere, Princess, Soma, Angel, Neo, Alex, Seyi Awolowo, Ilebaye, Ike, Venita, Adekunle, Tolanibaj, Cross, Mercy Ike, and Whitemoney.