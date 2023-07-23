Sunday, July 23, 2023
BBNaija 8: Whitemoney, Mercy, Kiddwaya, Pere, Angel, 15 Others Return For All-Stars Season

by Bode Gbadebo
38 seconds ago
in News
In an unexpected twist, the organisers of Nigeria’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, have returned former participants in the show as Housemates for the latest All-Stars edition, which begun on Sunday night.

The new Housemates had participated in previous editions of the reality TV show.

The first housemate to be unveiled was CeeC – a lawyer by training. She was followed by another former housemate, Kiddwaya.

The third Housemate to be introduced was Doyin, who was followed by Frodd.

Also Housemates include; Uriel, Pere, Princess, Soma, Angel, Neo, Alex, Seyi Awolowo, Ilebaye, Ike, Venita, Adekunle, Tolanibaj, Cross, Mercy Ike, and Whitemoney.

