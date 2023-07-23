2023 Ife Summer Institute Opens July 24

The 7th edition of the Annual Ife Summer Institute, a two-week academic engagement for doctoral and post-doctoral researchers from around the world, commences Monday, 24th July at Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife, Nigeria.

‘Advancing Africa Through the Academy: Innovation, Creativity, and Service’ is the theme.

It is an annual programme organised by Jacob Kehinde Olupona, a Nigerian Professor at Harvard University who was recently inducted into the prestigious American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

In the 2023 edition, there will be approximately 70 Professors from all over the world participating as speakers and facilitators. This year, past fellows of the Institute and Professors administered the selection process for the applications and planned the programme, with the internal program committee taking the lead.

Over 230 male and female doctoral and postdoctoral scholars from STEM and Non-STEM fields from countries such as Cameroon, Canada, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malaysia, Niger, Nigeria, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Sénégal, Tanzania, Uganda, the United Kingdom, the United States, Zambia, and Zimbabwe applied to the Summer Institute in 2023. Only 73 were invited as in-person participants, including individuals with disabilities and nursing mothers, while 156 were invited as virtual participants.