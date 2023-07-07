104 APC Non-Serving Senators Back 10th NASS Leadership

About 104 non-serving senators in the All Progressives Congress (APC) has backed the composition of the leadership of the 10th Assembly.

A statement signed by the convener, Sen Basheer Lado, said the senators are pleased to extend its heartfelt commendation and support to Senate President Godswill Akpabio for his exemplary efforts in constituting the leadership of the 10th Senate.

“The strategic composition reflects a remarkable display of leadership, inclusivity, and commitment to the overall progress and welfare of our great nation.

“The APC Non-Serving Senators Group acknowledges the Senate President’s meticulous approach in assembling a leadership team that embraces the principles of unity and fairness. By including individuals from diverse backgrounds and affiliations, Senator Akpabio has reinforced the spirit of democracy within the Senate, fostering an environment where all voices are heard and reflected.

“While we acknowledge that not all aspirants may have secured deserved positions, we urge those individuals to join hands with the appointed principal officers in the spirit of unity and collaboration.