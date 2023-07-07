Soyinka Faults Emir Of Ilorin Cancellation Of Isese Festival

Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka has faulted the decision of the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari to cancel the Isese Festival, saying he committed a crime against the cultural heritage of humanity.

Soyinka, in an open letter to the Emir yesterday, said it was sad to see the ancient city of Ilorin, a confluence of faiths and ethnic varieties, reduced to this level of bigotry and intolerance, manifested in the role of a presiding monarch.

The literary icon pointed out that the truncation of a people’s traditional festival is a crime against the cultural heritage of all humanity, saying Ramadan has been celebrated in this nation as an inclusive gathering of humanity, irrespective of divergences of belief in the time past.

“Not once, in my entire span of existence, have I encountered pronouncements by followers of any faith that the slaughtering of rams on the streets and market places is an offence to their concept of godhead. Vegetarians hold their peace. Buddhists walk a different path. Prior to Ramadan, non-Moslems routinely join in observing the preceding season of fasting as a spiritual exercise worthy of emulation,” he said.

Soyinka said he recalled for instance how a procession of Corpus Christ was once attacked, some killed, by a brood of Muslim fanatics, for daring to process along the streets of that same Ilorin, lamenting that such abominations had become routine, as community is sacrificed to bigotry.