In celebration of its 10th anniversary, Plan International has marked two decades of empowering young girls‘ education and rights in Northern Nigeria.

During a press conference in Abuja yesterday, Plan International‘s country director, Charles Usie, highlighted the organisation’s commitment to championing the girl child.

“Every October, we celebrate the progress we’ve made in supporting girls in Nigeria, and this year is exceptional as we reflect on 10th years of impactful initiatives,” he said.

Plan International has worked tirelessly to advocate for children‘s rights and gender equality since its establishment.

“Since we arrived in Nigeria in 2014, we have aimed to empower girls and enhance their educational opportunities. This anniversary is a testament to our ongoing commitment,“ Usie added.

“Over the past two decades, Plan International has implemented 127 projects across 19 states, focusing on humanitarian and developmental initiatives.“

“Currently, we have 24 active projects that continue to support young girls, their families, and communities,”Usie stated.

The foundation has invested over 180 million euros (approximately 100 billion naira) in various projects across Nigeria, mobilising resources from its global offices to impact the lives of Nigerian children and families directly.

“In our 10th year of work, we have reached over 36 million people in Nigeria, Sokoto, Borno, Plateau, amongst others. This achievement underscores our mission to provide relief, support, and hope to those in need,“ Usie emphasised.“

Education remains a cornerstone of Plan International‘s initiatives. The organisation has constructed and renovated over 517 schools in the North East region, ensuring access to quality education for young girls.

“When girls are educated, they thrive and become productive members of society, contributing to the nation‘s growth,“ Usie explained.

Plan International has also prioritised sexual and reproductive health for women and girls, integrating these services into its programming to ensure comprehensive support for young females across Nigeria.

As the foundation celebrates this milestone, it reaffirms its commitment to empowering young girls, promoting their rights, and enhancing educational opportunities in Northern Nigeria.“