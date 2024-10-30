As Northern Nigeria finds itself at a decisive turning point, facing complex socio-economic and security challenges, the leadership of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, as Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), shines as a guiding force of strategic action, foresight and deep understanding of the region’s challenges in a manner reminiscent of the legendary Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s stewardship of the NSGF reflects a shift from symbolic leadership to practical problem-solving, addressing not only the lingering security crises of terrorism, banditry, and communal conflicts but also the structural challenges of poverty, youth unemployment, and inadequate education.

Recognizing that youth restiveness is both a symptom and a warning, Governor Inuwa Yahaya is championing initiatives focused on education, job creation, and skills development to ensure that the younger generation is equipped with opportunities to contribute meaningfully to society.

What sets Inuwa Yahaya apart is his ability to galvanize collaboration between political leaders, traditional rulers, and regional stakeholders. His tenure as NSGF Chairman has transformed the forum into a platform for unified action.

In these challenging times, Inuwa Yahaya’s leadership serves as both an anchor and a compass—anchoring the region in shared values while charting a bold course for lasting progress. His actions resonate with the aspirations of millions across the North, proving that with unity, vision, and relentless effort, the region can rise to new heights.

His recent address at the combined meeting of the NSGF and the Northern Traditional Rulers Council in Kaduna, held on October 28, 2024, encapsulates the vision, urgency, and resolve needed to chart a transformative course for the region.

The meeting symbolized more than a routine gathering of state executives and royal fathers; it underscored the weight of responsibility placed on the shoulders of these two supreme institutions.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s words at the event reflected a deep understanding of Northern Nigeria’s pressing issues and his determination to address them comprehensively.

His grasp of the region’s challenges and the roadmap he articulated evoke the spirit of the legendary Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto, whose visionary leadership transformed Northern Nigeria into a cohesive force in the early years of Nigeria’s independence.

During the meeting, Governor Inuwa Yahaya began his speech on a compassionate note, expressing heartfelt condolences to victims of the recent flooding in Maiduguri and the tragic tanker explosion in Jigawa State. With empathy and a sense of urgency, he pledged continued collaboration with the Federal Government and other agencies to provide relief and rebuild lives. His emphasis on solidarity during times of distress reflects his hands-on leadership style—one that sees the North not as a fragmented collection of states, but as a united community bound by shared challenges and aspirations.

Beyond condolence, his message was clear: these disasters are not isolated events but part of a broader struggle against insecurity, poverty, and underdevelopment.

Inuwa Yahaya understands that solutions must go beyond mere promises. “Our unity and commitment to the prosperity of the people remain our greatest source of strength,” he noted, reminding his colleagues of the importance of collective will in the fight against terrorism, banditry, communal conflicts and other social vices.

A significant highlight of Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s address was his candid assessment of youth restiveness, a growing concern exacerbated by poverty, illiteracy, and unemployment. He acknowledged that the recent End Bad Governance protests, which took place in August, were a wake-up call. For Inuwa Yahaya, youth agitation is not a threat to be crushed but a cry for help that demands deliberate and sustainable solutions.

Rather than paying lip service to the needs of the youth, the NSGF Chairman advocated for scalable interventions in education, skills acquisition, and job creation. His vision is to create meaningful pathways for Northern youth—diverting them from crime and social vices and channeling their energy into productive ventures. This solution-driven leadership not only mirrors the Sardauna’s belief in developing human capital but also reinforces Inuwa Yahaya’s deep understanding of where the shoe pinches.

The Gombe Governor’s speech also emphasized the enormous economic potential of Northern Nigeria’s agricultural sector. In his view, agriculture should no longer be seen solely as a means to alleviate hunger but as a catalyst for industrialization. His call for re-industrializing the North, particularly through reviving the textile industry and agro-allied enterprises, offers a clear pathway for economic recovery.

He stressed that providing farmers with access to financing, modern farming techniques, and rural infrastructure is non-negotiable. But even more critical, Yahaya warned, is the need to secure rural areas so farmers can work without fear. “Agriculture should not only be seen as a means to feed our people but also as a catalyst for industrialization and job creation,” he asserted.

His plans align seamlessly with efforts to foster food security while diversifying the region’s economy. The Governor’s focus on reviving industries and attracting investments speaks to a practical understanding of Northern Nigeria’s economic landscape—an approach reminiscent of the Sardauna’s strategy of blending agriculture with commerce.

The NSGF Chairman also showed foresight in his environmental policies. The recent flood disasters, he explained, highlight the urgent need to adopt sustainable environmental practices. His proposal to build irrigation infrastructure, including canals and waterways, reflects a commitment to long-term solutions that serve both environmental and economic purposes. By channeling excess water toward irrigation,

Governor Yahaya envisaged not only preventing future flooding but also enhancing rural livelihoods.

He further acknowledged that environmental degradation aggravates conflicts, particularly between farmers and herders. The Governor’s strategy to promote social harmony by addressing ecological issues holistically demonstrates an integrated approach to governance—one that recognizes the intersection between environment, agriculture, and peacebuilding.

Recognizing that sustainable change requires strong institutions, Governor Inuwa Yahaya announced reforms aimed at strengthening the Northern States Governors’ Forum. His focus on revitalizing the New Nigeria Development Company (NNDC) is particularly noteworthy. For him, the NNDC holds the key to the North’s economic revival, serving as a vehicle for attracting investments and developing strategic sectors.

His resolve to empower traditional institutions as tools for conflict resolution and citizen engagement further illustrates his belief in combining modern governance with cultural heritage.

His visionary outlook are in line with the recent creation of the Federal Ministry of Regional Development, which he described as a sign of Nigeria’s evolving political reality. His advocacy for regional collaboration underscores his belief that the future of Nigeria lies in regions working together to harness their unique potentials—a vision that mirrors the Sardauna’s approach to building a united and prosperous North.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s remark at the NSGF meeting was more of a clarion call to his fellow governors. He urged them to move beyond symbolic meetings and develop actionable plans that address the region’s specific needs. “This is the time to walk the talk, to turn our collective aspirations into reality, so as to leave an unblemished legacy for Northern Nigeria,”.

He reminded them that the people of Northern Nigeria are counting on their leadership during these challenging times. With unity, bold actions, and determination, he believes that the North can overcome its challenges and secure a brighter future.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s address at the NSGF meeting in Kaduna reinforces his reputation as a leader who understands both the complexities of Northern Nigeria’s challenges and the solutions required to overcome them. His proactive approach to governance, focus on youth empowerment, commitment to economic revival, and emphasis on regional cooperation positioning him as a leader following in the footsteps of the late Sardauna of Sokoto.

In a region yearning for transformative leadership, Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s message offers hope and direction. His speech not only reflects a leader who knows his onions but also one who is deeply committed to alleviating the struggles of the people. With him at the helm of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, the North is on a path towards stability, progress, and prosperity. His leadership is a testament to the power of vision, courage, and unity in the face of daunting challenges. The people of Northern Nigeria can be assured that they have a leader who will not rest until their aspirations become reality.

Misilli is the DG Press, Government House, Gombe