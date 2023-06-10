10th NASS Leaders: Northern Group Seeks Religion Balancing 

A northern political pressure group, Arewa New Agenda (ANA), has emphasised the need for healing, inclusivity and national cohesion in the upcoming election of of 10th National Assembly’s presiding officers on Tuesday.

The chairman of the group, Sen. Ahmed Abubakar MoAllahyidi, made the call at a press briefing in Abuja on Saturday.

As a prominent voice representing the northern region of Nigeria, ANA said it aims to promote social harmony and peaceful coexistence in the country.

The group expressed concerns about the current political landscape, where the President, Vice President, Chief Justice of Nigeria, and a front-runner for the Senate President in the 10th Assembly are all Muslims.

The organization believed that such a situation lacks the necessary balance, inclusion, and cohesion that Nigeria’s diversity demands. To address this, ANA recommended the idea of electing a Southern Christian as the President of the 10th Senate, viewing it as a bold move that could unite the country across tribal and religious lines.

While acknowledging that several highly qualified contenders from different regions have expressed their interest in the National Assembly leadership positions, ANA urged the northerners, particularly Muslims among them to defer their ambitions.