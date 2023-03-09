Member-elect for Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, Philip Agbese, has said the 10th National Assembly will focus on rebuilding Nigeria’s security architecture and youth empowerment.

He said this after receiving his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission in Abuja.

Agbese stated that the composition of the 10th National Assembly is such that it consists of highly intellectual and resourceful individuals that have distinguished themselves in their various endeavours.

According to Agbese, a security expert and advocate for youth empowerment, this is a crucial step towards ensuring the safety and prosperity of the nation.

He said, “The 10th National Assembly will be robust. The quality of engagement will be top-notch with the calibre of legislators that have been elected.”

who have devoted considerable time and resources to contributing to the development of the security architecture in the country, the focus will be on enhancing the national security architecture in the country.

“Nigerians can be assured of quality representations, not just in rebuilding the country’s security architecture, youth development initiatives shall also take centre stage in the overarching objective of ensuring sustainable growth and development in the country.”

When asked how the National Assembly will rebuild the country’s National Security Architecture, he stated that one of the mandates of President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu is to ensure the security of lives and properties through the rebuilding of trust, quality of appointments in the security sectors amongst other initiatives.

“Our President-Elect is on top of his game. He has assured all stakeholders of his commitment to uniting the country through actions promoting unity and inclusiveness. Some of us that understand the security architecture in the country is aware of the lofty plans the President-Elect has in tackling security concerns in the country.”

“Let me also add that the 10th National Assembly is aware of the importance of working closely with the executive arm of government towards achieving this objective. This is also on the heels that the President-Elect and the Vice President-Elect are two passionate individuals set to hit the ground running in addressing the socio-economic challenges in the country.”

“My support for the President-Elect has remained unflinching because I know he has the capacity and the strength of character to turn the country’s fortunes around for good in no distant time. Security and youth development are some of the cardinal objectives of his administration, and I can assure Nigerians that the 10Th National Assembly is in tandem with these objectives.”

He added that as a security expert and youth development advocate, there is a need to bring about policies and initiatives that would keep the teeming youthful population in the country constructively engaged.

“Youths’ role in development and security is shaped by the state’s capacity to harness their potential and meet their needs on various issues. The vulnerability of youths to socio-economic shocks and their demographic dynamic place youths at the heart of development processes. Youths are also central to security in developing countries in both positive and negative ways. |

“The political volatility of youth is a key feature exacerbated by the youth bulge and underlies some of the most serious challenges to security and development. The incoming administration and the 10th National Assembly are conversant with this. As such, emphasis will be on these key areas in addressing insecurity and youth development in the country.”

Philip Agbese is the All-Progressives Congress (APC) member-elect in Benue state. He was elected to represent the Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadigbo constituency in the Federal House of Representatives. He has been vocal about his support for President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and believes that his victory is a defeat to those seeking to “truncate” Nigeria’s democracy.