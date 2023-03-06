The Northern Democratic Agenda (NDA) has threatened a nationwide protest and legal action against a fromer Senate Minority Leader and the immediate-past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswilll Akpabio, should he refuse to vie for the exalted office of President of the Senate in the next 10th National Assembly.

The group described Akpabio as the most suitable and balanced candidate for the office.

LEADERSHIP reports that barring any unforeseen circumstance, the 10th National Assembly will be inaugurated on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

The group in a press statement signed by its National President and Secretary, Mallam Turaki Yakubu (Yobe) and Mr. Andrew Terlen (Benue) respectively, called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to first and foremost consider the South-South geo-political zone, which has not produced the Senate Presidency since advent of democracy in 1999.

The statement further called on the President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu, and Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, to begin the process of prevailing on other aspirants to support Senator Akpabio whom they described as a loyal and team-player whose influence and relationship cuts across all political divides, especially the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which has the potentials to cause an upset in alliance with the Labour Party, should the APC fails to promote and sell somebody with the kind of appeal Senator Akpabio carries.

The group maintained that Senator Akpabio’s emergence will ensure a relatively stable Senate for the incoming President and provide it the opportunity to move swiftly to address challenges that require parliamentary endorsements and approvals.

The statement added that having performed remarkably as Akwa Ibom State governor and also as Senate minority leader, Senator Akpabio also served as minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, an experience that places him in the most vantage position and will enhance and impact positively on the incoming administration.

It stressed that the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC at the head of the Executive arm of the Government also requires a devoted Christian as Akpabio to be able to give the Christian aith a sense of belonging.

The group threatened to take measures against Senator Akpabio should he refuses to take up the challenge.

It called on the APC to immediately allow the South-South to produce the next President of the Senate for equity, fairness, competence and experience.

“We are confident that the APC will continue to demonstrate that it is a party of fairness and justice, and in doing that it will look in the direction of the South-South which is yet to produce the President of the Senate. The South-East had it for eight years during the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidency, now another South-West son is President as Obasanjo and it is just fair that the Senate Presidency moves to South-South.

“In the South-South, it should go to Senator Akpabio who is not only a loyal APC member but also the most ranking on the party’s platform,” the group stated.