A Federal High Court sitting in Kano presided by Justice Muhammad Nasir Yunusa, has granted bail in the sum of N500m to the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Garba Ado Doguwa.

The court also asked Doguwa to produce two reliable sureties in like sum.

Doguwa is standing trial on the allegations of criminal offences bordering on criminal conspiracy, illegal possession of firearms, culpable homicide and breach of public peace.

He pleaded not guilty earlier last week when he was arraigned before Magistrate Court 54 in Kano

His Counsel, Nuraini Jimoh (SAN), on Monday, prayed the Federal High Court in Kano to admit the defendant on bail, arguing that his client is presumed to be innocent, pursuant to the provision of section 35 subsection 6 of Constitution of Federal of Nigeria (1999 as amended).

Ruling on the bail application, the presiding Judge, Justice Nasir Yunusa, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500 million and two reliable sureties in the like sum.

According to the court, the sureties shall be a first-class traditional rulers or senior officers in civil service.

The Court similarly ordered Doguwa to drop his International Passport with the Court Registry pending the trial.

The Court also restrained the defendant from going to his constituency during the forthcoming gubernatorial and State House Assembly elections billed for March 11, 2023.

LEADERSHIP recalls that a Senior Magistrate Court in Kano presided by Ibrahim Mansur Yola, had last week Wednesday remanded the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, in prison.

Doguwa was last week Wednesday remanded in Goron Dutse Correctional Centre in Kano State over alleged offences bordering on criminal conspiracy, mischief by fire, illegal possession of firearms, culpable homicide and disturbance of public peace.

Others charged alongside Doguwa but at large were Nazifi Asnanic, Nafiu Musa, Hamisu Amadu and Abdulhadi Alaramma.

Doguwa was accused of burning a building that resulted to the death of Alasan Mohammed and Aminu Malam Amadu while Bashir Yani, Labaran Sule and one Amadu were injured in the attack.

The offences are contrary to Sections 97, 114, 247, 336 and 221 of Penal Code.

The Prosecution Counsel, Barrister Aisha Salisu, had prayed the Court to remand the two defendants and set another day for arraignment to enable the office of the State’s Attorney General review the case.

Hon. Doguwa’s counsel, Abdul Adamu, prayed for bail for the accused and assured the Magistrate that his client would not jump bail if granted.

He added that the accused would strictly abide by the bail conditions in view of the fact that he is a serving member of House of Representatives and member-elect for Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State.

The prosecution counsel, however, argued that any person charged with culpable homicide shall not be granted bail unless at the High Court.

Citing Section 127 of Criminal Justice Law 2019, the prosecution counsel argued that the court lacked jurisdiction to try the offence and as such, it can not grant bail to the accused.

In his ruling, Senior Magistrate Ibrahim Mansur Yola ordered that the accused be ramanded in Goron Dutse Prison and adjourned the case to Monday, March 6, 2023.