Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, has ordered security forces to go after terrorists who attacked Maikatako village in Bokkos local government area of the State, leading to the death of 11 persons and others injured.

The Assembly of God Church in Maikatako was also attacked and burnt down by the gunmen.

LEADERSHIP reports that the 11 deceased victims have been given a mass burial at the time of filing this report.

LEADERSHIP investigation revealed that the gunmen stormed the community late Tuesday night and started shooting sporadically.

According to a resident, who spoke to our correspondent on a condition of anonymity, he said the attack happened around 9.30pm on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Governor Lalong, who condemned the attack, said the killers must be fished out and brought to justice for the dastardly act.

Lalong said the rising incidences of attacks and destruction of farm crops, livestock and other properties within the general area of Bokkos was becoming worrisome and must be checked immediately.

While sympathising with the families of the victims, the governor reiterated that his administration will not allow terrorists and bandits to take foothold in any part of the State as all security agencies have been directed to be firm and hard on any person or groups behind the criminal acts.

He again appealed to communities to always be security-conscious and report any suspicious movement to the security agencies for immediate action particularly during the forthcoming yuletide season.

Also, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven and GOC, 3rd Armoured Division, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Ali, has paid an on-the-spot assessment visit to Maikatako village where he inspected the houses burnt and properties destroyed.

Having received briefing from the Sector Commander on the nature of the attack and efforts made to counter the terrorists, he commended the troops and the community’s vigilantes for their quick intervention, which prevented further losses.

Apart from ordering the deployment of more troops, the STF Commander directed the troops to pursue the fleeing terrorists and ensure that they are apprended in line with the directive of the State governor and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Gen. Ali also commiserated with the families of victims and the entire community, asking them not to take the law into their hands by engaging in reprisals. He assured them that the security forces will not relent in ensuring that the people get justice.

The chairman of Bokkos Local Government Area, Joseph Guluwa, Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Barnard Matur, a former chairman of Bokkos LGA, Hon. Luka Makut, were also at the community to sympathise with the victims.