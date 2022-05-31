The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said that at no time did it declare the primary election for the House of Assembly for Ideato North state constituency in Imo State inconclusive for any reason.

While declaring Chief Kanayo Nwankwo (Okwuruoha) the winner of the election, the party urged the public to discountenance any misinformation.

According to the party, out of the 43 accredited delegates, 39 valid votes were cast with Nwankwo polling the highest number of votes cast in the primary election.

He polled 15 votes to beat his closest rival who garnered 13 votes.

The breakdown is as follows: Ogechi Peters (1), Calistus Chinedu (3), Tochi Ejimakor (7), Franklin Ngoforo (13), and Kanayo Nwankwo (15).

The party’s Certificate of Return, which has details of the election breakdown has been issued to Nwankwo, same was duly signed by the relevant officials of the party who superintended over the primary election process.