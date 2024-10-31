Out of 901 graduates, 115 Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State students will graduate with First Class in its 19th conference grand finale ceremony, slated for November 2nd, 2024.

The vice chancellor, Prof Jonathan Oyebamiji Babalola, who disclosed this at Wednesday’s 19th convocation ceremonies press briefing at the university campus, stated that graduates earn degrees at the Bachelor, Master, and Doctorate levels across various academic fields.

According to him, 323 students will graduate with Second Class, Upper Division, 192 with Second Class, Lower Division, and 65 with Third Class, while seven students will graduate with Pass degree honours.

He noted that 56 students will graduate from the unclassified MB BS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) programme with four distinctions awarded for outstanding performance. He added that in Nursing and Physiotherapy, which are also unclassified degrees, 14 students will graduate with Distinctions, 90 with Credits, and four with Pass degrees.

Babalola stated that at the postgraduate degree level, 10 students will earn a Postgraduate Diploma (PGD),13 will have a Master’s Degree (M.Sc/MBA), and 12 scholars will be awarded a Doctorate (Ph.D).

He posited that adding the 901 graduates at the 19th convocation ceremony has increased the number of Bowen University graduates to an impressive 17,686 since their first conference in 2006, which produced 383 graduates.

The vice chancellor, who highlighted the university’s achievements, advocated the inclusion of private universities as beneficiaries of NELFUND and Tetfund, mainly when funds into Tetfund’s covers emanated from the private sector.