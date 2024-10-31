Lagos State government has solicited strategic partnerships with key private sector players to advance and develop a sustainable energy ecosystem that will align with its energy transition initiative.

The State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made the call in his speech at the opening session of the 18th OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week in Lagos, themed “Alliances for Growth.” He identified stronger alliances with the private sector, both local and international, to unlock the potential of sustainable energy solutions across Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, represented by Mr Biodun Ogunleye, Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, emphasised the importance of partnerships in driving innovation and building resilient energy infrastructure.

“Together, our collective efforts will foster the innovation needed to transform energy systems in Lagos, Nigeria, and across Africa,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

He urged stakeholders to prioritise collaboration over competition, sustainability over short-term gains, and resilience over complacency.

The Governor highlighted Lagos State’s proactive role in advancing energy accessibility and sustainability.

“Our administration has tirelessly supported energy initiatives that promote accessible, affordable, and sustainable power,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu cited the state’s public-private partnerships and international collaborations as models of resilience and innovation.

“From solar energy for street lighting to mini-grid development and the adoption of cleaner fuels for transportation, Lagos is building a future that is both greener and cleaner for all,” he noted.

Sanwo-Olu stressed that Africa’s vast energy potential, including natural gas reserves and emerging renewable energy sources, presents unique investment opportunities.