Twelve persons lost their lives while five others sustained injuries in a lone road crash that occurred in the early hours of Friday at Samawa Village, Garun Malam local government area of Kano State.

Kano Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mohammed Bara’u Bature said the accident happened around 2:40 a.m. along the Zaria–Kano Highway and involved a DAF Trailer CF95 with registration number KMC 931 ZE, loaded with Ajinomoto seasoning and passengers.

According to a statement signed by CRC Abdullahi Labaran, preliminary investigations revealed that the crash was caused by a mechanical fault.

The trailer’s cab hook reportedly broke, causing the cab to detach from the trailer body, leading to loss of control.

Nineteen people were involved in the accident while 12 died on the spot, five sustained various injuries and two escaped unhurt.

Bature added that the corpses have been deposited at Nassarawa Hospital, and the injured victims taken to Kura General Hospital for treatment.

The Sector Commander, who visited the scene, described the tragedy as avoidable and urged drivers to avoid overloading and mixing goods, animals, and passengers in the same vehicle.

Bature further warned that those who flout traffic regulations risk facing stiffer penalties.

He extended condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured victims speedy recovery.