The Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT), Lagos Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Friday, announced the seizure of expired pharmaceutical products worth over N130 million.

Speaking during the presentation of the operational report of the Command for the first half of the year, the Customs Area Controller, KLT, Eghosa Edelduok said the enforcement team of the Command intercepted the contraband in two 40-foot containers, identified as HLBU 1067338 and HLBU 2239792.

According to Compt. Edelduok, the Command has handed over the contraband to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for necessary action.

He added that, “The items contravened the provisions of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 and other import laws.”

Edelduok stressed the Command’s commitment to applying the law without compromise to protect public health, and uphold the principles of transparency, accountability, and professionalism in all aspects of its operations.

She also disclosed that the command generated N89.2billion from January-June 2025 against N54.8billion generated in the first half of 2024.

Edelduok said the 2025 half-year report represented a 63 per cent growth, demonstrating the Command’s enhanced operational efficiency and improved compliance levels.

According to Compt. Edelduok, the Command generated the huge sum through focused reforms, targeted enforcement activities, and practical strategies to boost compliance.

“During the period under review, the Command recorded a total revenue collection of N89.2billion. This figure represents a substantial increase compared to the corresponding period in 2024, which stood at N54.81billion.

“The difference of N34.4billion reflects a 63 per cent growth, demonstrating the Command’s enhanced operational efficiency and improved compliance levels,” Comptroller Edelduok said.

Speaking on anti-smuggling operations, Edelduok reported that the Command maintained a posture of alertness, discipline, and zero tolerance for infractions.

She assured that the Command would continue to engage constructively with stakeholders through open communication, inter-agency cooperation, and compliance-driven facilitation.

She further expressed sincere appreciation to all stakeholders and partner agencies for their continued cooperation and support, describing their contributions as critical to the effective delivery of the Command’s mandate and the advancement of national economy.