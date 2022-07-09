12 lucky Africans will be selected to join the four Nollywood actresses, Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Ufuoma Mcdermott, and Chioma Akpotha, popularly known as Dubai Girls, on a trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The trip will be sponsored by the Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), whose ultimate vision is positioning Dubai as the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination.

A statement issued by the Dubai Girls and made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, said the winners must be 30-year-old or above and must reside in an African country.

The statement stated that the winners, who will have a round-trip economy flight ticket from nearest airport with flights to Dubai, must be eligible to be issued a UAE entry permit.

The statement reads in part: “The Dubai Girls have officially announced their “Trip to Dubai”, raffle draw. On August 16th, 2022, the Dubai Girls will do a live Instagram random selection from all the comments to select 12 lucky winners.

“The winners get a round trip economy flight ticket from nearest airport with flights to Dubai, 5 nights accommodation, meals, entry permit, airport transfer, and Dubai girls treasure hunt tours.

“Criteria for qualification includes; Individual must be 30yrs or older. Individual must be a valid resident of an African country with a valid passport with at least 6 months validity from September 2022.

“Winner must reside in an African country. Winner must be eligible to be issued a UAE entry permit. Winner must be vaccinated against Covid-19.”