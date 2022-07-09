Plans by members of the ISWAP terrorist group to launch coordinated and spontaneous attacks on soft and hard targets in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been uncovered by the FCT Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The NSCDC FCT commandant, Peter Maigari, who issued the Red Alert in a restricted memo dated Friday, July 8, 2022 and entitled; ‘Renewed Threat Of Attack By ISWAP Terrorist On Targets Within The FCT’, said: “Certified intelligence reveals that members of the decimated terrorist group, Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) have concluded plan to launch more coordinated and spontaneous attacks on selected targets within the FCT and have declared war against Christians in Nigeria.”

A copy of the Red Alert, which was addressed to the Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and sighted by LEADERSHIP further said: “Intelligence abounds that ISWAP terrorist group has claimed responsibilities of the Tuesday, July 5, 2022 attack on Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre, releasing their adherent members.

“The foregoing is to enable them hibernate in targeted communities and re-strategise for further terrorist activities, especially on soft targets to keep the agenda of the group alive to the public.”

The leaked memo further warned that taking into consideration the recent attack on Kuje Prison in Abuja, which lasted for “good two – hours without any security resistance indicates their readiness to carry out more coordinated attacks in selected cities/towns, security formations, schools and worship centres in FCT, hence the release of their members for a more formidable squad to carry out the dastardly act.”

Maigari, therefore, called for a review of the existing security measures in the nation’s capital in order to frustrate the terrorists’ plans.

As at the time of filing this report, efforts to get the spokesperson of the FCT Command of the Corps, Comfort Okomanyi, to confirm the authenticity of the document or otherwise several hours after reaching out to her proved abortive as she didn’t call back as promised or even respond via WhatApp despite forwarding the memo to her on request.