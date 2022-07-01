In what seems a major setback in the fight against banditry in Niger State, 13 security operatives including police and military personnel as well as six villagers were killed in an attack on Ajata-Aboki in Gurmana ward of Shiroro local government area.

LEADERSHIP Friday findings revealed that they were killed at a mining site in the area that has large deposits of gold and gemstone on Wednesday evening by bandits who attacked the site.

The bandits reportedly stormed the place with 150 motorcycles armed with AK-47 rifles.

Credible sources said when they arrived in the village, the bandits headed to the mining site where the Chinese expatriates were carrying out artisan mining and unleashed horror on them.

The co-convener of Concerned Shiroro Youths, Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki, said, “During yesterday’s deadly encounter, a large number of casualties were instantly recorded at the said mining site being owned and managed by Chinese nationals as the AK-47 rifle wielding terrorists gunned down their victims at sight as well as shot sporadically into the air thereby leading to more devastating consequence”.

“Information at my disposal further proved that, about 11 people including 7 mobile policemen attached to the mining site probably as guards, providing security cover for the expatriates and six (6) other civilians were gruesomely killed through an ambush while scores of others who sustained various degrees of multiple gunshots injuries (some in critical condition) have been taken to various Medical Facilities for treatment,” he added.

He said on getting wind of this ugly development, Nigerian Army swung into action by engaging them in fire-for-fire confrontation but unfortunately six officers were gunned down while many others have been wounded through multiple gunshots.

Meanwhile, Niger State commissioner for internal security and humanitarian affairs, Emmanuel Umar confirmed the abduction of four Chinese expatriates.

He said, “The joint security team engaged the terrorists and there were yet to be determined number of casualties from both sides, however, a yet to be ascertained number of workers in the mining site including four Chinese nationals were reported to have been abducted.”

The commissioner said security forces have mobilised reinforcement for the manhunt of the remaining terrorists saying that “some of them were neutralised and rescue of the injured victims including security personnel that sustained various degrees of injuries have been taken to a government medical facility in the state for treatment.”

Meanwhile, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has condemned the attack and sympathized with the families of the slain security agents, assuring them that the sacrifices of their loved ones will not go in vain and commended the bravery of those who engaged the terrorists, causing them to record casualties also.

He acknowledged the efforts of the joint security operatives in the state which has brought relative peace in the affected areas in the state.

The governor has equally directed a manhunt on the remaining terrorists to ensure they do not escape.

He said, “This is really disturbing especially as the state has been relatively peaceful with only pockets of attacks being recorded as compared to some time past.

“It really saddened my heart to hear about this. It is even more worrisome to know that lives of security personnel were involved and expatriates were also among those kidnapped.”