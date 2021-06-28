United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking is marked on June 26 of every year. It’s a day set aside by nations of the world to re-invigorate efforts aimed at sensitising the general populace, especially youths, on the dangers associated with the cultivation, production, trafficking, use and abuse of illicit drugs.

This year’s theme, “Share Facts on Drugs. Save Lives,” underscores the importance of authentic information in the overall thrust against controlled substances.

Sadly, it is coming at a time when the rate of drug abuse among Nigerian youths is rising astronomically. A National Drug Survey 2019, ndicated that cannabis is the most commonly abused substance by an estimated 10.6 million Nigerians, some of whom started smoking as early as 19 years of age.

The Global Drug Survey 2019 also, cited cannabis as the most abused substance with West Africa having the highest abuse prevalence. The World Health Organisation (WHO) on substance abuse also stated unequivocally that cannabis is the most widely used illicit substance in Africa, with the highest prevalence, between 5.2 per cent and 13.5 per cent found in West Africa. It is safe to surmise that Nigeria has an epidemic of drug use and abuse.

No doubt, the appointment of Brig General Buba Marwa as the chairman/chief executive officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has reinvigorated the war against drug abuse. Just five months into his tenure, the agency has arrested over 2, 180 traffickers , including five drug barons controlling different cartels across Nigeria; a record 2.05 million kilograms of drugs intercepted and seized across the country; 2,100 drug offenders prosecuted with 500 jailed by courts, and a total cash and drugs seizure valued at over ninety billion naira (N90 billion). This is impressive.

In the considered opinion of this Newspaper, the war against drug abuse is a war that must be won because there is a nexus between drug abuse and insecurity.

We also recall that last year, the National Security Adviser to the president, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd) had attributed the rise in insecurity in the country to sale and consumption of hard drugs. He also admitted that the use of hard drugs has assumed a dangerous and worrisome dimension. This is worrisome and must be nipped in the bud.

To put in proper perspective, Nigeria has been ranked third most terrorised country in the world by the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) report. Regrettably, insecurity is at an all time high in the country, with bandits and insurgents holding the country by the jugular. No region of the country is immune to security challenges.

To demonstrate its determination to rid the nation of illicit drugs and abuse ,President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday launched the War Against Drug Abuse” (WADA) and the “National Drug Control Master Plan 2021-2025”. The President had said the danger posed to the country by illicit drugs is worse than those posed by insurgency and banditry. We agree with the assertions of the president because drugs have been catalysts of terrorism, kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and various violent conflicts in Nigeria.

While we agree that the records of the NDLEA has been impressive in recent weeks, more work need to be done to stamp out or reduce the menace to the barest minimum.

It is pertinent to note that to successfully prosecute this war, the underlying causes of drug abuse need to be addressed which is basically poverty. It is gratifying to note that the President has pledged to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years.

Consequently, we call on the federal and state governments to intensify the war against drug abuse .Similarly this is not for the government, alone, we also call on on all families, schools, civil society organisations, professional associations, religious organisations, the academia, community leaders and individuals to complement the efforts of the NDLEA.

We suggest that parents also need to pay more attention to their children to effectively deal with peer pressure. Preventing drug abuse is the best option for parents.

Awareness of the dangers of drug abuse need to be stepped up through traditional and social media to educate families about drug-abuse prevention.

Victory in the war against illicit drug and drug abuse will go a long way in reducing to a considerable extent, killings and violent crimes in the country. We insist, the war against drug abuse must be won.