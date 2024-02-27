Veteran Nollywood actor, Charles Inojie, has announced the end of popular Nigerian comedy series, ‘The Johnsons’, 13 years after its showing on the airwaves.

The Nigerian series, revered for its humour and heartfelt moments, has forged an enduring bond with fans, who have journeyed alongside its quirky characters through laughter and tears over the years.

In a post on his Instagram page, Inojie wrote; “THANK YOU, AFRICA.

“After 13 years of absolute magic,13 years of awesomeness,13 years of being Africa’s most-watched show on television,13 years of being every family’s favorite,

“THE JOHNSONS is finally taking a bow.

“I thank my co-travelers, the wonderful team of cast and crew, without whom these past 13 years could not have been spectacularly outstanding as THE JOHNSONS made it.

“I am immensely grateful to our fans across the African continent for the love and support we got unconditionally.

“Indeed, while it is the beginning of greater exploits from every individual member of the team, like every good thing that must have a terminal point, it is the end of the road for THE JOHNSONS.

“THANK YOU.”

Inojie was renowned for his portrayal of ‘Lucky Johnson’ character, the patriach of the family on the show with the late Ada Ameh as his wife.