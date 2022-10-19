Federal government has said that about 13,000 officers from the core civil service, the Nigeria Police, and other paramilitary and specialized agencies will take part in the 2022 confirmation examinations.

The federal government through the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation also said that it has concluded plans to conduct the 2022 Annual Public Service confirmation examination, nationwide, adding that the examination will be a Computer-Based Test (CTB).

The deputy director of communications for the head of the service, Mr Mohammed Ahmed, explained that this was part of the ongoing efforts to digitize activities and work processes in the federal civil service.

He said the combined confirmation and promotion examination for junior staff and the compulsory confirmation examination for senior staff are the two mandatory confirmation examinations in the public service, including the police and paramilitary agencies.

“They are not an option but a mandatory requirement. Since its inception, the examinations have been conducted through manual processes across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

“All newly recruited officers in the federal public service are required to sit for and pass the examination as a prerequisite for the confirmation of their appointments.

“The 2022 compulsory confirmation examination for senior officers will take place on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

“The office of the head of the civil service of the federation will be utilising 69 CBT centers for the exercise, while about thirteen thousand (13,000) officers from the core civil service, the Nigeria Police, and other paramilitary and specialised agencies will take part in this year’s examinations,” he said.

Ahmed further stated that in line with global best practices, as also reinforced by the COVID -19 pandemic, the head of the civil service of the federation has maintained that the federal civil service must be transformed leveraging ICT in all its activities and processes.