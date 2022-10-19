Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has advised criminals hiding under any guise in Kogi State to either relocate from the state or quit criminal practices.

He said the state government was all-out to crush them.

The governor spoke at the official flag-off of the Nigeria Army’s “Exercise Enduring Peace II” in Audu, along Okene-Ajaokuta Highway.

The event which was attended by the heads of various security agencies in the state including the commandant of the Nigerian Navy Ship, Lugard; the commissioner of police, the director of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Correctional Service.

Governor Bello commended Gen. Yahaya in ensuring peace in Kogi and Nigeria at large, Bello said, “This exercise couldn’t have come at any time earlier than now. A time when the whole nation is looking forward to selecting leaders who will take the nation to the promised land and build on what President Muhammadu Buhari has achieved.

ADVERTISEMENT

We will take it as ‘Exercise Enduring Peace till eternity”.

In his address, the commander, Headquarters, Command Army Records, Lokoja, Maj. Gen. S.I Igbinomwanhia, said the operation is a civil-military one that carries along both the military, paramilitary and the civilians.