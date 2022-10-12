In a bid to produce the next generation leaders with disruptive thinking, School of Politics, Policy & Governance, (SPPG) has graduated 133 students for the 2022 academic year in Abuja.

At the 2022 graduation ceremony of the School of Politics, Policy, and Governance with the theme: “Designing Our Global Future with Africa in Mind” held at the Shehu Musa Yar’dua Centre, Abuja, were Chairman, FATE Foundation, Fola Adeola, former Minister of Information & Culture, Frank Nweke Jr., former Minister of Education/founder SPPG, Oby Ezekwesili, US Ambassador to Nigeria among others were in attendance.

Speaking at the ceremony, chief executive officer of SPPG, Alero Ayida-Otobo, said the institution was designed to transform the quality of political and public leadership in Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

She disclosed that the 2022 graduating class comprised 133 students who underwent 10 intensive months of training and learning.

“For the class of 2022, there are about 133 students graduating. The pioneer class was 160 and they have gone through 10 intensive months of training and learning. They studied 140 topics, seven thematic areas. Research shows that there were certain gaps in the knowledge base of lots of public leaders. So, this is our own contribution in building the knowledge base of future leader’s and we are very pleased that we have 133 graduates.”

