No fewer than 19 Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists were killed when troops of Operation HADIN KAI repelled the insurgents’ attack in Gamboru Ngala in Ngala local government area of Borno State.

Gamboru, a border town, is approximately 80 miles or 128km to Maiduguri, the capital city of the State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the troops, backed by a column of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), achieved the feat on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 after they thwarted an ambush staged by the terrorists against the troops during a fighting patrol.

An intelligence report obtained by Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insuegency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad from top military sources, which was made available to our correspondent , revealed that the terrorists, who came in a very large numbers on motorcycles and hilux trucks mounted with guns, began the attack with heavy gunfire against the troops.

The Intelligence sources said that the highly spirited troops were right on hand to counter the audacious ambush which triggered a heavy gunbattle which lasted for about 40 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the troops later overwhelmed the terrorists with superior firepower and inflicted humiliating defeat on them, forcing them to abandon their mission and took to their heels.

“The troops, however, chased the retreating terrorists and neutralised 19 of them in the process.

“The Troops successfully captured one of their gun truck after killing all its occupants, recovered nine motorcycles as well as multiple weapons including one PKT, nine AK-47 rifles and many rounds of ammunition.

“No fatality was recorded on the side of the troops as only two were injured on our side,” a source said.

LEADERSHIP reports that wild jubilations by the troops and the Civilian Joint Task Force followed the success in Gamborun Ngala town.