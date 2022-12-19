BY ABU NMODU, Minna And TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

A ghastly auto crash has led to the death of 12 people in Agaie, the headquarters of the Agaie local government area of Niger State.

The accident involved an articulated truck (trailer) heading to Lagos from the northwestern part of Nigeria when the vehicle tried to manoeuvre its way through a bad portion of the road.

The accident occurred at the entrance to the town when the trailer lost control and fell into a ditch to collide with another vehicle parked along the road.

Sources said the accident occurred at kilometre 2 before IBB University Remedial School in the town but no student was involved in it.

The Federal Road Safety Corps sector commander in Niger State Mr Kumar Tsukwam confirmed the accident to LEADERSHIP via a telephone interview yesterday

He said the accident involved a trailer that was coming from the northern part of the country to Lagos, conveying passengers, soya beans, and Beniseed.

The FRSC commander said when the accident took place, men of the corps at Lapai Unit were drafted to the place and the dead victims were evacuated while those that needed immediate medical attention were taken to the General Hospital in Agaie.

In the Ondo State incident, three persons died in a road accident on the Akure-Owo Expressway, Akure, the state capital yesterday morning.

It involved a Toyota Sienna bus and a 12-seater passengers’ bus.

It was gathered that some people were injured.

The sector commander of the FRSC, Mr Ezekiel SonAllah, confirmed the incident.

He said the crash was caused by wrong overtaking and speed violation by drivers involved.