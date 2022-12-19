ne would have thought that with barely a week left to the Christmas celebration, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would be near empty, as it usually was during the previous years of the yuletide season. However, the reverse is the case.

It is observed that most residents have not included traveling for Christmas in their plans to mark the celebration this year. What is however obvious is plans by many to commemorate the festive season in the FCT, so as to reduce spending.

In a survey, I spoke to 12 residents of the FCT who make it mandatory traveling for the festive season, of which eight among them decided to stay back due to the realities of the economic challenges on ground.

Mr. Maxwell Chukwuemeka, a resident of Bwari area council, said that he has decided to spend Christmas in Abuja, because of the general increase in every aspect of the economy, saying that if he travels with his family to the village as he used to, he would spend more.

“The way the country is presently, we just need to advice ourselves to spend wisely, because things are getting more expensive and difficult on a daily basis. So, I have to manage what I have with my family this year in Abuja,” he said.

For another resident, Clara Udom, who would have loved to continue the yearly practice of traveling home, an unpleasant experience from last year’s journey to the village was still fresh in her mind and holding her back.

“The truth is that I sincerely want to travel, but I am scared because I do not want a repeat of what happened to me last year to happen again. I had to start pleading with people to send me transport fare back to Abuja, because of the hike in transport fare after the Christmas and New Year celebration. It almost cost me my job,” she said.

In spite of the economic situation, Ms. Ogechi Chukwuma, a resident of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) noted that she would not stay in Abuja for the Christmas celebration, as she intends to use the period to rest and spend time with her loved ones in the village.

“If I stay in Abuja to celebrate, Christmas would be boring. Also, it is during this period that we usually have family meetings, because most of us that are outside the state would be around. So, it is a must that I must be in Enugu State this week by God’s grace,” she said.