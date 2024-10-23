The Kano Zonal Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has taken custody of fifteen (15) victims of human trafficking, rescued by operatives of the Nigeria Police.

The victims, whose intended destination was Libya, were intercepted by police officers in the Bachirawa area of Kano.

Speaking during the formal handover of the victims by the Kano State Police Command, NAPTIP’s Zonal Commander, Mr. Abdullahi Babale, revealed that the group consisted of 14 females and one male with ages between 17 and 40.

The victims, who hail from Akwa Ibom, Ogun, Cross River, and Ekiti States, were rescued from a residence in Bachirawa Quarters following a police raid.

Babale commended the Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Salman Dogo-Garba for the successful operation.

He stated that the victims would undergo counseling and rehabilitation before being reunited with their families.

Babale further urged parents to protect their children from traffickers, who often deceive them with promises of a better life abroad.

“Parents need to be vigilant and safeguard their children from exploitation,” Babale said.

He also called on the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activities related to human trafficking within their communities.