Yobe State Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni has flagged off the distribution of the North East Development Commission, NEDC’s dry season farming inputs to farmers across the 17 local government areas the state.

At least, 1,500 small scale dry season farmers are targeted in the current exercise to benefit from the scheme across the 17 local government areas of the state.

While flagging off the distribution, Buni, represented by his deputy, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana, said NEDC has always been there for Yobe and beyond, to give full support to the farmers of the region.

According to him, the dry season farming support from NEDC is apt and timely, noting that it will go a long way in providing food in the state and the nation at large.

He urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the farm inputs for the benefit of their communities and the state in general.

In his respond, NEDC’s Managing Director, Mohammed Goni Alkali, who was represented by the Commission’s Yobe State Coordinator, Prof. Ali Ibrahim Abbas, expressed delight with the gradual return of peace to most communities in the state and pledged that the Commission would do more.

Alkali said that Yobe State citizens are engaged in dry season farming and have no doubt that the NEDC items distributed will add value to the farmers as he pledged the continued support of the commission to the Yobe state agricultural initiatives of Gov. Buni through empowerment and wealth creation.

The NEDC has been working in the Northeast region since its establishment in 2019 providing succour to the victims of insurgency in areas of peace building, livelihood and recovery, reconstruction rehabilitation and resettlement.

“In this dry season intervention of NEDC, 1500 small scale dry season farmers across 17 Local Government Areas will benefit from the current exercise,” Alkali said.

Alkali called on the beneficiaries to make proper use of the Agric inputs effectively to make sure that they harvest the desired food produce at the end of the season.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the NEDC and Yobe State Government for providing them with the dry season farming tolls at this crucial time of economic hardship.

They pledged to make proper use of the items to boost dry season farming in their communities.