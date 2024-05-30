Ad

The Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello has disclosed that 153 students of the institution will be graduating with first-class degree at the 27th convocation ceremony for the 2022/2023 academic session.

Prof Olatunji-Bello made the remark at the press briefing on the 27th convocation ceremony at the institution’s Senate Chamber in Ojo, Lagos.

The Vice Chancellor remarked that the number of first-class degree students in the 2022/2023 academic session is an upsurge from the previous convocation held in 2022.

She said, “Out of the 8,670 students that are graduating for 1st Degree programmes in the University, 153 came out with First Class, 3029 are graduating with Second Class Upper Division, 715 are graduating with Second Class Lower Division, 228 are graduating with a Pass and 195 are graduating with Non-Classified Degrees.”