Ad

Students especially those participating in the ongoing West African Examination Council (WAEC) Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) in Enugu State, on Thursday, defied the Sit-At-Home order delared by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to mark ‘Biafra Day’.

Similarly, workers, especially those working in the State’s ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) also showed up at their various places of work.

The IPOB had declared May 30 for sit-at-home to remember fallen heroes on the side of the defunct Biafra Republic during the Nigerian civil war.

The pro-Biafran group said that the day was set aside annually to celebrate the men and women who died in the Biafran War between 1967 and 1970 and beyond and even until now.

The group gave the order in a press statement by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, on Thursday, adding that every Biafran in the South-East region of Nigeria was expected to sit at home and reflect on the war.

Ad More Details

Powerful cautioned South-East residents to avoid loitering about on this day, adding that those who intend to travel to and fro ‘Biafra Land’ must do so before the evening of May 29.

Although there were reduced vehicular activities in some areas, our correspondent observed that civil servants, however, defied the order and resumed at their various places of work.

One of the workers, who identified herself as Mrs Juliet, said she went to work because they were not asked to observe any holiday by the state government.

It was further observed that there was enough presence of security operatives in different parts of Enugu city, the State capital.