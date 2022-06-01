A former presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic (PDP), Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, has

congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, for emerging as the presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 polls.

Anakwenze assured the party’s presidential candidate his continued support and collaboration to actualise his five-point agenda for Nigerians.

In a statement issued in Akure, the Ondo State capital and made available to LEADERSHIP, he said, “I look forward to working with you not only to convince and persuade Nigerians to vote for you and the party in the general election but also to concert our efforts in the cause of peace, unity, security and the massive improvement of Nigerian’s economy for all peoples across the country and in the diaspora.”

Anakwenze commended Atiku for his patriotism and commitment to Nigeria’s progress and added that his five-point agenda, which includes “uity of Nigeria, security, economy, education and devolving more resources and powers to the federating units, were achievable.

“While we work and look forward to a peaceful poll that will elect you as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023.”

Speaking on his participation in the PDP presidential primary election, Anakwenze said, “After several presentations by ethnic nationalities namely Afenifere, Pan Niger Delta, the MiddleBelt Forum, Yoruba Council of Elders, Ohaneze Ndi Igbo etc I was persuaded to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party whose constitution Favors the Southeast as it were.

“This wasn’t the first time it has come up. The Diaspora groups which I have led for over three decades feel also it’s about time the Nigeria Political Leadership experience a positive change with Nigerians In Diaspora taking the lead.

“After due and wide consultations with my immediate family, friends and elders, I ventured into the world of politics for the first time.

“Well, competition is not strange to me, but I was comfortable with this new vision because it was in tandem with my ideal which is service to humanity.

“I quickly put out a team of professionals from across most ethnic groupings in Nigeria across the Six Geopolitical Zones in the country to form the Anakwenze Campaign Organization ACO

“We created a formidable structure within weeks with young people at the forefront. We transversed the length and breadth of the country with our message of “Hope for Nigeria” which was well accepted by Nigerians.

“Today, the campaign which afforded me the opportunities of interfacing the ordinary man within the poor neighbourhoods of Nigerians remotest communities. I saw beyond what I have always known about the country’s deplorable state.

“I thank the People’s Democratic Party, our great party for the chance to showcase my skills and proposal to Nigeria. Each of the candidates is eminently qualified to lead based on their core areas of specialization but I wished I had been elected the flag bearer to give me a better position to fully implement my campaign agenda for Nigeria.

“The elections were peaceful, transparent and credible. Although I’d wished the process was a bit more democratic and less expensive from the nomination forms to the delegate’s selection all made it more cumbersome for new entrants like me.”