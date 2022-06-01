Ahead of the 2023 governorship election, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has dropped his deputy, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan, as his running mate.

Instead, he picked the chairman of the State Housing Corporation, Barrister Bayo Lawal, as his running mate for the 2023 governorship election.

It was gathered that Lawal’s choice was preferred ahead of two others who were widely rumoured as possible replacement for Olaniyan.

The Kishi-born Lawal, who hails from Irepo local government area of the State, is a former Attorney-General of Oyo State. He was appointed in 1999 under the administration of former Governor Lam Adesina.

He was also appointed the executive chairman, Oyo State Housing Corporation by Governor Seyi Makinde.

It would be recalled that the governor and his deputy, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, had not been in good terms in the recent past.

Olaniyan who noted that he had been sidelined by his boss, said he had not been involved in the “selection” of PDP candidates for the 2023 elections in the state.

He stated that the rumours surrounding his defection to another party was spreading like wildfire because he had stayed aloof.

Describing the primaries that produced PDP candidates in the state as “shenanigans”, he said: “You are not suppose to guess because on Sallah day I told the people the truth from my heart.”