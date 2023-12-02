The highly anticipated 15th edition of the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards is poised to captivate audiences in Osogbo, Osun State, on December 22.

Renowned actor Kunle Remi is set to take the stage as the host for the grand event, with media personality Toun Cole gracing the red carpet.

Founder Seun Oloketuyi emphasized Osun’s selection as the host state, attributing it to Governor Ademola Adeleke’s steadfast support for the arts and entertainment industry.

“Governor Adeleke’s passion for the arts is evident, and his support for our industry is commendable,” Oloketuyi remarked, expressing confidence in delivering the most spectacular BON Awards ceremony yet.

“Long before he became governor, he identified greatly with the entertainment sector.

“The moment we presented him with our wish, he accepted us wholeheartedly and even asked us to sound the gongs that Osun was going to host the biggest and best BON Awards ceremony the industry has ever seen.”

Highlighting their meticulous selection process, Oloketuyi clarified, “Kunle Remi isn’t just the ‘rave of the moment.’ We value substance, and Kunle embodies that with his ability to deliver genuine value.”

The event, originating in 2009 in Ikeja, Lagos, has since become a significant platform for Nigeria’s vibrant movie industry. Having traversed various states for previous editions, including Ogun, Oyo, Kogi, Kano, Ekiti, Delta, and Abia, the BON Awards continues to elevate Nigerian cinema and honour outstanding contributions within the industry.