_Telecommunications giant, Globacom, resonates digital empowerment for SMEs and the corporate sectors through cutting-edge digital solutions to power ambition for tech and ecosystem players. KINGSLEY OKOH writes._

No doubt, digital communication plays a significant role across industry verticals by driving messages of intentionality that strengthen partnerships for SMEs and large corporations to drive employees’ alignment to meet global demands.

It is, therefore, against the backdrop of the foregoing that Glo, West Africa’s leading digital solutions provider, which started operations in 2003 as first indigenous national telecommunications operator in Nigeria on November 25, 2023, unveiled its new communication strategy focus, “Powering Ambition,” to the public at a well graced event in Lagos.

The company’s new communication strategy focus, “Powering Ambition,” validates Globacom’s readiness and capacity to provide companies and individuals with the resources and services they need to set and meet challenging goals on a personal and corporate level.

The underlying principle of the campaign anchored on the slogan, “Powering Ambition” resonates in the empowerment of SMEs as Globacom believes that when people realise their ambitions, there is shared prosperity for the nation at large and for its people. The company clearly articulated its preparedness to always support the ambitions of its customers to enable them to attain and even surpass such targeted ambitions.

In her welcome address at the evening event, the executive vice chairman of Globacom, Mrs. Bella Disu, thanked Glo subscribers, partners, stakeholders and all those who have been with the company every step of the way since the network was launched in 2003. She explained that their contributions had largely aided Globacom’s success story over the last 20 years.

The campaign, no doubt, effectively placed its guests, mostly captains of industry, business associates and high networth customers on the pedestal of the understanding that Glo is ready and capable of providing companies and individuals with the resources and services they need to set and meet challenging goals.

Hence, the executive vice chairman of Globacom said: “Your contributions have been essential to Globacom’s success story over the past two decades, and our story would be incomplete without you.

“This event is special for many reasons, one being that Globacom celebrated its 20th anniversary this past August. We’re incredibly proud of this feat, which symbolises two decades of our commitment to excellent service delivery, quality, innovation, and outstanding communication strategies.”

She further noted that the current pace of digital transformation was far quicker than what it was when Globacom started.

“What was once deemed impossible is now the norm. As a digital solutions provider, we embrace these unlimited opportunities to serve our customers by constantly investing in the latest tools and technology,” Mrs Disu added.

On the new communication direction, she said it focuses more on powering and driving ambition, while ensuring success for Glo’s existing and future customers.

Commending the Marketing Communications team for the creatives, she added that, “the creative genius steering us and whipping up most of these ideas is none other than the great guru himself, our Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr. I’m not sure he would have wanted me to share that, but after 20 years of his creative direction, I think it’s fair to let the cat out of the bag.

“We are excited about the next 20 years of serving our customers by pre-empting and fulfilling their needs in ways that help them achieve their ambitions. We count on you all to be by our side as we write tomorrow’s success stories.”

Given the promises conveyed by Mrs Disu at the event, there is no denying the fact that Glo will, in the interpretation its new communication strategic, focus on “Powering Ambition,” and reaffirm its commitment to the growth of SMEs.

While it is not in doubt that Glo’s ‘Powering Ambition’ slogan resonates in the empowerment of SMEs, it is expedient to recall that since its establishment in 2003, it’s been riding on the wings of empowering its customers, stakeholders, particularly players in the SME sector of the economy. This is as it has in the space of the two decades been equipping its dynamic Mobile SME team with the right tools and expertise to assist the companies and people.

Not a few people at the event applauded Glo’s efforts toward the growth of the SME sector in Nigeria, as players in the sector need support as a result of the burden brought upon them by the prevailing inflationary stands at 27.33 per cent coupled with unstable power supply that have been threatening the collective existence of SMEs.

In a similar vein, it will be recalled that given the companies’ predilection to assisting SMEs to grow that it signed a pact in 2015 to empower 17 million SMEs in the country. The event, which highlighted the pact with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), was held at Globacom office in Lagos.

Bature Umar Masari, the then Director-General of SMEDAN explained that the partnership which will run for an initial period of five years with the opportunity for attractive call rates as Closed User Groups (CUGs) and a channel to advertise their products and services through Call Back Ring Tone.

He said, “SMEDAN is happy to partner with an indigenous company which has become a global brand.

Ever since Glo demystified the myth that per-second billing for calls was not possible, they have not stopped developing products and services that are beneficial to Nigerians, especially the masses.”

He explained that the project will also give 10 per cent of the net revenue from the partnership to select Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) which subscribed to the package, adding that, “It is also laudable that this initiative was well thought through and has stakeholders input and buy-in.”

While explaining the details of the agreement, Globacom’s Head, Corporate Sales, at the time, made reference to in this context, Kamaldeen Shonibare, said that the company would through the partnership empower small and medium enterprises that are members of SMEDAN in their businesses by providing them access to grants, soft loans and capacity training programmes.

The training opportunities, he explained, were designed to equip entrepreneurs with current value-adding global best practices that will help them reposition their businesses.

He said Globacom teamed up with SMEDAN on the initiative because Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises were the engine room for the rapid growth of the economy because of their closeness and importance to the day-to-day existence of the people.

“As a proudly Nigerian company, Globacom is partnering with SMEDAN to catapult Nigeria to greatness through the empowerment of SMEDAN’s over 17 million members. We will support SMEDAN and its affiliates with funds, sensitisation workshops and business tools.

“We will also support the Industrial Development Centres being established in some states of the federation.

Our dream is to catapult numerous five thousand naira businesses to a half a million naira enterprises within one year,” Shonibare had said.

He added that Globacom’s “partnership with SMEDAN is in sync with our irrevocable commitment to the promotion of the welfare of Nigerians through our various life-transforming empowerment programmes. Over the years, we have invested heavily in such programmes. Our empowerment schemes are multi-faceted and they cut across various demographics.”

Shonibare assured SMEDAN members that they would enjoy more telecoms benefit as Globacom had concluded arrangements to empower them with specialised lines for better and seamless communication. He reiterated Globacom’s continuous support to all progressive areas of human endeavors including sports and entertainment.

He also encouraged entrepreneurs to take full advantage of the window of opportunity that will lead to more business prospects in the future.

Unarguably to remedy the daunting challenges faced by SMEs operators, Glo has remained committed and resolute in equipping its dynamic Mobile SME team with the right telecommunications solutions to help SMEs operators enhance their operational efficiencies, minimize costs, and ultimately grow their businesses.

It is, therefore, not surprising that at the unveiling of its campaign recently that Mrs Bella Disu reiterated the telecommunication company’s commitment to investing in state of the art technologies to improve its services and help businesses thrive.

At the select event tagged an ‘Evening with Glo’, Mrs Disu exuded confidence on the readiness of the telecommunication giant to power and drive the ambition of entrepreneurs, and noted that the event is special for many reasons, one being that Globacom celebrated its 20th anniversary this past August.

“We’re incredibly proud of this feat, which symbolises two decades of our commitment to excellent service delivery, quality, innovation, and outstanding communication strategies. This remarkable journey and the heights we’ve reached are all thanks to the visionary leadership and tenacity of our founder and Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr.

“You’ll agree with me that the current pace of digital transformation is far quicker than what it was when Globacom started. What was once deemed impossible is now the norm. As a digital solutions provider, we embrace these unlimited opportunities to serve our customers by constantly investing in the latest tools and technology,” the Glo EVC stated.