No fewer than 16 people were kidnapped in Mararaba Mazuga village of Kachia local government area of Kaduna State around midnight on Thursday.

A resident said two of those kidnapped escaped while seven were later set free to go and search for ransom for the others.

According to a resident, Wayas Musa, Na’omi Kayit, one of the victims released said two of her daughters were in the hands of the kidnappers.

She said one of the two daughters is a student of ABU Zaria while the other one who studies on scholarship in Togo was on break.

The kidnappers are yet to demand ransom for the release of the victims, the source said, adding that the village had been thrown into apprehension.

Efforts to get reaction from Kaduna State police spokesman ASP Munsir Hassan were not fruitful as his line was not reachable at the time of filing the report.