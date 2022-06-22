Sixteen persons alleged to be timber dealers have been reportedly killed in a fresh attack at Mbagwen in Guma local government area of Benue State.

The chairman of Guma Caleb Aba who confirmed the killing said at about 7pm in the evening of Monday the attackers invaded Mbagwen community and started shooting at anyone in sight targeting the dealers who were in the forest to remove their already cut wood.

“Those killed were mostly timber dealers who on Monday evening went to collect the timbers they had cut from the forest in Mbagwen and on their way out from the forest they were ambushed and killed by the marauding herdsmen.

“I am aware of what happened; 16 timber dealers were killed in the attack and so far, five corpses had been recovered out of the 16 persons that died,” the chairman added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The council chairman said the matter had already been reported to the police for onward action.