National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has delivered relief items to 120 households affected by the recent attack at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State.

The director general of NEMA Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed, while presenting the items in Owo said the agency had also supplied medical consumables to four hospitals in Owo town for treatment of the wounded victims.

Ahmed said that the gesture was aimed at providing succour to the affected persons.

The four hospitals that received the medicaments earlier supplied by NEMA include, Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo, St. Louis Hospital,Owo, Joladeth Hospital, Owo and the Ondo State General Hospital in Owo.

Represented by the director search and rescue of the agency, Mr Edward Kolawole Adedokun, Ahmed said NEMA and indeed the federal government was concerned about the attack, adding that the victims deserved to be supported.