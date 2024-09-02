At least 16,097 admission seekers participated in the 2024 Post-UTME screening of the University of Ilorin between August 29 and 31, 2024.

The Director of the Computer-Based Centre (CBT), University of Ilorin, Prof. Kamil Rauf, described the conduct of the exercise as seamless.

Rauf said the success recorded in the exercise was as a result of the materials and human resources support given to the CBT Centre by the University management.

“A major highlight of the post-UTME screening was the promptness with which the results of the exercise were released, a development that excited many of the candidates,” he said.

The director attributed the feat recorded to high-level technological innovation put in place by the University.

Rauf noted that the quality of the infrastructure at the CBT Centre impacted positively on internal examinations of the university.

He disclosed that UNILORIN also conducts police promotion examinations, pension service promotion examinations as well as examinations for the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Nursing Council of Nigeria, and Agricultural Council of Nigeria, among others.