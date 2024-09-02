Suspected armed bandits in the early hour of Monday killed a police officer identified as Inspector Eze and a local vigilante whose identity was not disclosed.

Spokesperson of Sokoto State Police Command, ASP Ahmed Rufai, who confirmed the incident, said the bandits ambushed the officers at their checkpoint.

“The bandits ambushed a police checkpoint at Milgoma junction along Sokoto – Bodinga road and shot them at close range.

“One policeman, Inspector Eze was killed while another local vigilante also died in the process,” he added

Earlier in another incident on Sunday, ASP Rufai said the police killed a member of an armed bandit group along Sokoto – Isa Road.

He explained that in another encounter with hoodlums on Sunday evening, a member of an armed bandit group was killed while one AK-49 riffle was recovered in the process.

Rufai promised to provide more updates when he gets proper briefings from the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) under whose jurisdiction the incidents happened.