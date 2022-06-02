Dangote Cement Plc and Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) have urged block moulders and artisans nationwide to adhere strictly to quality and shun acts that could compromise the standard of their products.

Against the background of constant building collapse across the country, SON said block moulders occupy a strategic position in the building industry and therefore should make quality their watchword.

The SON gave the advice in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, during a recent sensitisation workshop organised by Dangote Cement Plc in collaboration with the regulatory organisation for the block moulders and other artisans from Bayelsa and Rivers states.

Speaking during a presentation at the workshop, Asst. State director of SON, Engr. Lillian Gua emphasised the need for the artisans to know the right mixes in the production of blocks so that they would be able to achieve the expected quality.

The SON boss took the participants through the work of her organisation and how products are certified as being standard, citing Dangote Cement as an example of a certified product whose quality has been tested and found to be accurate.

She enjoined the participants to acquaint themselves with steps and processes involved in getting a product certified so that they would not be deceived into buying fakes.

Gua added that every certified product is issued a certificate of standard as a proof of having gone through the quality test conducted by the SON.

Gua thanked the management of Dangote Cement for the workshop, saying, the participants need such sensitisation session from to time to keep them abreast of developments especially as it affects quality and standard of products.

In his presentation, technical director, Dangote Cement, Mr. Adeiza Aniki explained that the sensitisation workshop was meant to update and refresh the block moulders and artisans’ recent events in the industry, as much as standard and quality are concerned.

He stated that Dangote Cement hold the participants dearly as critical point in the cement value chain and has therefore made the workshop a periodic exercise so that the company could also get the feedback from the market and help in meeting the demands of the customers at all times