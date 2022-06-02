The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has released the suspended Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, on bail.

Idris was arrested by the anti-graft agency for alleged N84billion fraud.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development on Thursday, said the embattled AGF was released on bail after meeting his bail conditions.

Though the EFCC did not give details of the bail conditions, LEADERSHIP gathered that Idris is not allowed to travel out of the country pending the hearing of his case in court.

Meanwhile, a viral video on Facebook shows when Idris arrived home on Wednesday night, to the warm embrace of his family members, who were heard welcoming him with excitement.

Recall that on Monday, May 16, 2022, the EFCC arrested the suspended Accountant General of the Federation by the anit-graft agency in connection with alleged diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80 billion.

He was arrested after failing to honour invitations by the EFCC to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent acts.

EFCC had said the commission’s verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.

The funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.