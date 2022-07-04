Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that 18 persons died in fatal crash at the Isara bridge along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

The FRSC spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, in a statement last night, said, “From investigation report forwarded regarding the crash, the unfortunate mishap involved three vehicles conveying a total of 25 persons comprising of six male adults, one female adult, one male child, and 17 unidentified victims who were burnt beyond recognition.

“Out of the above numbers, 18 people were killed while seven persons comprising of five male adults, one female adult and one male child sustained various degrees of injuries.”

He also said “the investigation further revealed that the main causes of the crash involving the three vehicles identified as two Mazda busses and a Previa bus are, route violation and speed violation respectively.

“The FRSC rescue team have cleared the obstructions and restored free flow of traffic on the route.”

Meanwhile, Corps Marshall of the FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has warned road users to as much as possible avoid night journeys due to poor visibility, excessive speed and other unhealthy driving behaviour that are associated with driving during the dark hours on Nigerian roads.

He gave the warning while reacting to the multiple fatal crash that occurred at 10:20pm on Saturday, 2nd July, around Isara bridge (KM 61-750) on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.