Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Osun State has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of planning to render the permanent voter cards (PVCs) inactive by deactivating them ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo at the weekend, Osun State Caretaker Committee chairman of the PDP, Dr Akindele Adekunle alleged that INEC is planning to use the Osun State election as a test field for the big fraud being planned for the 2023 general elections.

According to him, INEC is already providing fraudulent technical assistance to either render PVCs inactive by deactivating them ahead of the elections or get the cards cloned for use by APC poll mercenaries.

He said, “Credible intelligence at our disposal suggests that INEC, in collaboration with jittery APC, are plotting to flood the July 16 governorship election with fake or doctored Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS). This is with a view to disenfranchising as many voters as they can, especially in areas considered to be PDP strongholds.

“We, by this briefing, wish to alert Nigerians, especially at this time people are clamouring for leadership change in the country that INEC seems not ready as an election management institution, to make votes count.

“It is noteworthy that Osun is just being used by seemingly compromised INEC as a test field for the big fraud being planned for the 2023 general elections”.