Chairman/chief executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), has said that the steady operational successes being recorded by the anti-narcotic body in its drug supply and demand reduction efforts will continue to justify the support and assistance it is getting from the United States government, other partners and stakeholders.

Marwa stated this at the commissioning of a central exhibit office donated by the US government to NDLEA at the Agency’s headquarters annex in Ikoyi, Lagos on Tuesday.

The facility was handed over to the NDLEA boss by the US Consulate General, Ms. Jo Ellen Georg, supported by other senior US officials.

While commending the United States government as a reliable ally in Nigeria’s renewed efforts to combat drug-related crimes, Marwa said the continued collaboration with the US has been infinite, bolstered and enhanced NDLEA’s operational capabilities.

According to him, “Today, I am particularly pleased to acknowledge one of such gestures, namely the donation of the office for our central exhibit custodians. This donation acknowledges the critical need for efficient and secure handling of evidence, which is essential for the successful prosecution of drug-related cases.

“This contribution will not only strengthen our operational framework but also set a new standard for accountability and transparency in drug law enforcement. It is an investment in the security and the future of our nations.”

He said despite the Agency’s improved performance, “we recognise that the war against drug trafficking and abuse is far from over. As an organisation, we are committed to surmounting the challenges.” The NDLEA boss said the challenges notwithstanding, tremendous successes have been recorded on all fronts against the drug menace.

His words, “So far, the results have been justifying. In 2024, we seized over 2.6 million kilograms of illicit drugs. Across the country, we arrested more than 18,500 drug trafficking offenders. Got over 3,250 convicted, including 10 drug barons, with more than 220 hectares of cannabis farms destroyed, while in the same breath we counselled and rehabilitated over 8, 200, with more than 3,000 sensitisation and advocacy programmes organized across the country in schools, markets, motor parks, worship centres, work places and communities, among others, thus creating an equipoise between our drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts.”

While calling for continuous support and more collaboration from the US government and other partners, Marwa said the challenges of illicit drugs are dynamic and multifaceted, and as such, require continuous partnership and innovation. “That is why we are pragmatic in our unending quest for further support from our international partners, key stakeholders and public-spirited persons. We seek intervention in critical areas such as capacity building and enhanced training for our officers, provision of technology and equipment, especially for advanced surveillance and tracking, intelligence and information sharing and provision of operational logistics,” he added

He commended the American people for their support and magnanimity over the years.

“Our shared goal remains the protection of lives and the promotion of a safer, healthier world. As Chairman and CEO of NDLEA, I pledge our commitment to accountability, transparency, and the effective utilisation of the resources entrusted to us. I assure you that every donation inspires confidence in the agency and, by extension, inspires resilience, hardwork and dedication among our workforce.”

He specifically thanked the US DEA attaché in Nigeria, Mr. Robert Bascoe, whose untiring efforts and commitment made the donation and several others a reality even as he expressed gratitude to the United States Africa Command and the US Embassy for their invaluable partnership.

In her remarks, the US acting Consul General, Ms. Jo Ellen Georg, said the cornerstone of the relationship between Nigeria and US is premised on the vibrancy of democracy. “It’s a principle deeply embraced by both of our nations. And one of our leaders who helped nurture this deep and enduring partnership between our two countries was former President Jimmy Carter, who, as noted, passed away on December 29th at age 100.

“President Carter was an extraordinary leader, and he dedicated his years in and out of office promoting peace, democracy, health, and human rights. And today, as is customary in the United States, his body is being drawn on a horse carriage to the U.S. Capitol to lie in state so that we can all respect the legacy that he has left for us. And President Carter was actually the first U.S. President to make a state visit to Nigeria.”

She highlighted the significance of the support the US government has been providing for the NDLEA while commending Marwa for taking advantage of such partnership to achieve tremendous results for Nigeria in the fight against illicit drugs.

According to her, “the efforts to fight drug trafficking in Nigeria and across West Africa region have successes because we share the same objective of countering crime, illegal drugs, and instability. Today, as part of our enduring partnership, the U.S. government, through the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Administration, DEA, is honoured to hand over a dedicated office space for the NDLEA. This dedicated facility will provide NDLEA officers with a safe and secure office space to conduct investigations, to process arrestees, and to conduct post-arrest interviews.

“Now this donation is the latest example of the robust and productive cooperation between the United States government and the NDLEA. In 2024, the U.S. government invested half a million dollars to modernize and equip the chemical forensic laboratory at the NDLEA zonal office here in Lagos. That upgraded laboratory is now equipped with cutting-edge technology, which enhances the NDLEA’s capacity to analyze suspicious substances and to process evidence from crime scenes and suspects.

“Over the years, our joint efforts have helped to build the capacity of the Nigerian authorities to disrupt drug trafficking networks, to dismantle clandestine meth labs, and to conduct advanced forensic analysis of synthetic drugs.

“We look forward to deepening our collaboration with the Nigerian government and its agencies as we continue to combat narcotics to disrupt the flow of illegal drugs, especially synthetic drugs, and that will better both of our societies.”