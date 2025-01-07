The Imo State Police Command has arrested one Obinna Obiekea who is popularly known as Losky and one of his sons, Chidubem Obiekea for allegedly setting ablaze his 35-year-old kinsman, Chima Okafor, on New Year eve.

The father of the deceased, Mr Uche Okafor who spoke to newsmen in Owerri after he submitted a petition to the Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma on Monday, narrated how his son was dragged out of a church on December 31, 2024 at Nnebugwu autonomous community in Oguta local government area where he was attending the crossover service and was set ablaze by the suspects for allegedly stealing a jeans valued at N25,000.

The distraught father said his son was rushed to Congregation Of The Poor Handmaid of Jesus Christ Hospital at Mgbele in Oguta but died on Wednesday, January 1, 2025 due to the high degree of burns he sustained from the fire.

“My son, 35, Chima Okafor was burnt to death by Obinna Obiekea (Losky) with his wife, Nwamaka Obiekea, sons Eloka and Chidubem Obiekea on January 1st in my hometown.

“He dragged my son from a Cherubim Church where he was attending crossover night church service, after accusing him of stealing his son’s jean knicker worth N25,000. Together with his sons, they dragged my son to their compound, used weapons, disfigured him and set him ablaze, immediately.

“My son was later rescued and rushed to Congregation Of The Poor Handmaid of Jesus Christ Hospital at Mgbele in Oguta where he died same day owing to high degree of burn he suffered,” the bereaved father recounted in the petition.

Okafor appealed to CP Danjuma, Governor Hope Uzodimma, and President Bola Tinubu to help him ensure that justice is served in the killing of his son.

Meanwhile, the suspects are currently being detained at the homicide section of the police command in Owerri.

A police source said the suspects were arrested in Oguta and transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department in Owerri.

According to the source, “An autopsy will be conducted by a pathologist on the deceased with a witness from the suspects present and a report will be compiled before going to court. Without these things you can’t establish a murder case in court”.

Meanwhile, spokesperson of the Imo State Police Command, Henry Okoye, confirmed the arrest of the two suspects.

He said the Commissioner of Police had ordered a thorough investigation into the alleged crime.