Niger Coup-linked Individuals, Entities Slammed With New Sanctions

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) yesterday continued its hard stance on the military junta in Niger Republic, with a supplementary sanctions against entities and individuals linked with the coupists.

The regional bloc had previously given the junta a seven-day ultimatum to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum. ECOWAS had underscored the possibility of sanctions, including the potential for military intervention, if the junta failed to comply.

But the coup leaders dismissed the threats and declared their intention to resist any foreign interference.

The African leaders are billed to take crucial decisions regarding the situation in Niger Republic at the extraordinary summit of ECOWAS tomorrow.

Nigeria’s presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, who disclosed this to State House correspondents yesterday at the presidential villa, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the acting governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to implement the fresh sanctions.