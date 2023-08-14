19 DAYS AFTER NIGER COUP…Hope Rises As Junta Leader Opens Talks With ECOWAS

The leader of the military junta in Niger Republic, General Abdourahmane Tchiani, is said to have indicated interest in dialoguing with the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

This is coming 19 days after the junta overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, as Tchiani’s regime had earlier refused several peaceful overtures and entreaties from the regional bloc especially after a raft of sanctions and a threat of military intervention by the West African leaders to restore democratic order if the coup leaders failed to reinstate the ousted president.

But speaking during a meeting with Islamic scholars from Nigeria, Tichani was quoted to have said that doors were open to explore diplomacy and peace in resolving the matter.

Islamic scholars led by Bala Lau, chairman of Jam’atul Izalatu Bida Waikamatu Sunnah, reportedly met with the junta in Niger’s capital on Saturday.

In a statement Lau issued after the meeting, he said his delegation and the coup leader deliberated on several issues including ECOWAS demand for the reinstatement of Bazoum.

Asked if the discussion for dialogue took place, Prime Minister of Niger, Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, said: “Yes, for sure. That was exactly what the leader of our country told them; he did not say he was not open to dialogue.”

He also expressed optimism that talks with ECOWAS would take place in the next few days.

‘’We have agreed, and the leader of our country has given the green light, for dialogue. They will now go back and inform the Nigerian President what they have heard from us. We hope in the coming days, they (ECOWAS) will come here to meet us to discuss how the sanctions imposed against us will be lifted,” he said.

At the time of filing this report, the Communications Division of ECOWAS Commission in Abuja was yet to confirm the report as calls and messages sent to them were yet to be responded to.

Meanwhile, members of the ECOWAS Parliament on Saturday set up a committee that will lead a delegation to Niger for mediation. Speaker of the Parliament Sidie Mohamed Tunis, who announced members of the committee in a virtual extraordinary meeting, said the delegation will be led by First Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase of Nigeria.

The Parliamentarians aligned themselves with the Heads of States of ECOWAS on the steps taken to restore democratic order in the beleaguered country but urged caution over the proposed use of force.

At LEADERSHIP Twitter Spaces, Kperogi, Banda, Modibbo, Others Call for Caution

Africans have called on ECOWAS to tread with caution concerning the political crisis in Niger Republic following the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum.

But while the ECOWAS leaders have activated its standby force, Africans who spoke at the Weekly LEADERSHIP Newspaper Twitter Spaces said the crisis in Niger is more of a proxy war that shouldn’t be allowed to escalate.

A columnist, public commentator and professor of communication who specialises in journalism and emerging media at Kennesaw State University’s School of Communication and Media, USA, Prof Farooq Kperogi, said military invasion by ECOWAS is not a better option.

“I do not think the military options are the best to solve the problem in Niger. The issues in Niger Republic are very complex. There are several issues that led to the ouster of the former President Bozoum.

“Also, there is the reason that made the junta take over power. But I think civil rule is the best but military action will bring consequences. Internal issues in Niger should be allowed to be addressed by the Niger people themselves,” Kperogi said, adding that destabilising Niger is akin to destabilising Nigeria.

“Military actions make no sense. These groups, France, Russia and others in the west, are pushing for their interest and not that of Africa. It is like raping a virgin to maintain their virginity.

“Niger and North West and the North East of Nigeria, linguistically, are indistinguishable. There will be refugees there. If there is a war, we will be launching a project of self-sabotage.

“Most of these refugees may be brothers and it will spark war. Yoruba and Igbo are living in Niger. The same people who are from Nigeria are calling on the government not to declare war because it may cause an ethnic crisis.

“It will be a huge strategic and tactical error to declare war. The war will benefit France and the United States. It’s not going to be in the interest of Nigeria and Niger,” Kperogi said, even as he stated that the French-speaking countries in West Africa are still under colonialism.

Also, a former minority leader of the Kaduna State House of Assembly and now dean, Faculty of Health Sciences of the National Open University of Nigeria, Professor Shehu Usman Modibbo corroborated that the two countries are inseparable and that any crisis in Niger will affect Nigeria.

According to him, the old Sokoto caliphate and the old Kanem Borno empire all moved into Niger Republic.

“These communities are together despite the border. Some of them are in Nigeria, their farms are in Niger. The same thing with the other people in Niger, their farms are in Nigeria. This is how close the two places are. Inter-marriages between Nigeria and Niger have been taking place and these people are inseparable.

“We have a military government in Niger and any attempt at military invasion, they will declare war and come out to fight the ECOWAS soldiers. Burkina Faso, and Mali will be supporting the military junta. That will cause more crises to our region,” he said, while advising ECOWAS to pressurise the military to organise elections.

“Because the closure of the border is already biting hard, ECOWAS should ask the military to release the ousted president. We have a militant group coming up to fight the junta. Where are they getting the support? Basically, from other countries outside the continent. So, ECOWAS should move in with their military to help the military just to hold an election and not for a war,” Modibbo said.

According to him, if there is war, it will affect the Northern part of Nigeria.

The entire crisis, he said, is turning into a polar and more of a proxy war.

“France has always been a long burden to these French-speaking countries because their mineral resources are controlled by France, including their currency.

“Let the military junta release all political detainees, including the ousted president, and he sho